Treka Man requests Balaam for help after switching from cook to sugarcane seller

Former Dancehall singer turned school cook Treka Man has called upon events promoter Balaam Barugahara and Sipapa to come to his rescue due to the tough times he is currently facing.

The ‘Oguluba Guluba’ singer whose school cook daily work was affected by COVID-19, and resorted to selling sugarcanes made the plea through an interview on Spark TV.

During the Interview, Ssalango Treka Man cried out how he is chocking on debts and also stressed that his landlord has put pressure in demand for rent arrears.

He also requested Balaam to stop only giving offers and help to a group of artists who include Big Eye, King Michael who always don’t appreciate but always extend his generous heart to artists like him who don’t necessarily depend on begging all the time.

Treka Man, however, assured his music fans how he is about to bounce back with new great jams that he hopes will resurrect his music career soon.

Faded artist, Trekman resorts to selling sugarcanes. The singer once did a collabo with 'The boss lady', Zari #LiveWireUpdtes Posted by SPARK TV on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

