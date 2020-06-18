Sheilah Gashumba’s current better half Ali Marcus Lwanga alias God’s Plan took a swipe at Ugandans on social media as he claimed that most of them are uneducated.

This was during the couple’s visit at Sanyu FM after comedian Patrick ‘Idringi’ Salvador had hosted them for his early morning show.

Ali Marcus Lwanga, who is believed to also be looking after another family in London, bitterly stung Ugandans as he wondered how most people found it so hard to believe that he once played for Arsenal academy soccer club.

His labeling of Ugandans on social media as ‘uneducated’ chaps rose from the point that many tabloids and websites used to write negative stories about him when he had just returned home.

The problem is we have uneducated people with WiFi God’s Plan

When Sheilah Gashumba told him that its the norm here, he, however, kept calm and got used to the whole vibe but in most cases, he always lost his cool.

Read Also: “We’re the flyest couple around town” – Sheilah Gashumba