Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime is now a proud recipient of a YouTube Gold Play button after she notched 1,000,000 subscribers on her official YouTube channel.

In the past period of a month, several local entertainers have received different buttons from YouTube to celebrate different marks reached with their subscribers on the social media platform.

Jose Chameleone, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, and Masaka Kids Africana have all received their respective rewards for garnering several subscribers on their YouTube channeles.

Anne Kansiime is now a Gold Play button YouTube holder as she made 1M subscribers. The 33-year-old comedienne revealed the good news through her Instagram channel.

YouTube Creator Awards, commonly known as YouTube Play Buttons, are a series of gifts from YouTube that aim to recognize its most popular channels.

They are based on a channel’s subscriber count but are offered at the sole discretion of YouTube. Each channel is reviewed before an award is issued, to ensure that the channel follows the YouTube community guidelines

The Gold Creator Award, for channels that reach or surpass one million subscribers. Kansiime now joins Eddy Kenzo and the Masaka Kids Africana group as the only Ugandan entertainers with the Gold Play button.

Kansiime is also closing in on the 2 million followers mark on her Facebook page. She can now add “numbers don’t lie” to her bio. Congratulations Anne!

