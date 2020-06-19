Balaam intervenes in Bad Black’s saga, agrees to a ceasefire

Once again, city businessman and events promoter Balaam Barugahara has showed his importance in the entertainment industry after he amicably resolved Bad Black’s issues regarding her payment for the COVID-19 advert that she recorded with the Ministry of Health.

The past few days have seen Bad Black dominate the media whilst raising claims of how she demands about UGX 500m from the Ministry of Health for the advert.

However, the Ministry came out and issued a statement revealing how they have no contract with Bad Black.

When the mother of four came across the statement, she decided to involve lawyers so that she can lawfully demand her payment.

Following the heated saga that had now turned legal, Balaam Barugahara used the opportunity and intervened into the matter to come up with a solution for Bad Black.

In the meeting, the pair agreed that Bad Black will sign a new contract with the Ministry of Health which will again sensitize sexual workers according to a proposal she has come up with.

Balaam also promised to reveal the new agreement that the two shall have finalized but won’t display her payments to the public because they are secret matters.

