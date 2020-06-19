‘Beera Nange’ star Lilly Ahabwe to drop brand new album this month

Lilly Ahabwe announces debut full length album dubbed “Freedonia” set to be released on Monday June 22nd 2020.

You must already be wondering who Lilly Ahabwe is. Well, she is no stranger to the Ugandan music scene. She is a talented Ugandan Singer and Songwriter that has been in the music business for a long while.

Her breakout song “Beera Nange” with Allan Tonix is possibly one of the most loved duets from the last decade. The song blew the airwaves and was a major banger in the popular night spots twelve years ago.

Despite such a dream breakthrough, Ahabwe went AWOL Over the years and there has been a lot of speculation on why she left the music industry after “Beera Nange”. She demystifies this and more on her You Tube channel.

The Freedonia Album is a follow up to her February Love EP which she released on Valentine’s Day this year. In both projects she demonstrates her musical growth with her gorgeous vocals, versatility and lyrics.

“Gukuba” and “Our Love (Ekilavilavu)” which she released in February, resonate well with today’s metropolitan millennial woman and tease as to the quality of masterful songwriting, beat selection and gorgeous vocals that one should look forward to in the rest of the album.

Each track is a gem, a pocket of poetry to escape into. Lilly Ahabwe worked closely with producer Andy Music to create a 12 track “Freedonia” album.

But why “FREEDONIA”? What does it even mean?

“The term Freedonia can be anything from a noun describing a plausible yet fictional country, to an adjective (“Freedonian”) used to characterize a place. This was the inspiration for the title album and title track. Freedonia is a metaphor for a special place in my mind (my world) and it is really an invitation to the listener to immerse themselves into my thoughts as they are expressed through the lyrics and the music put to those lyrics. Lilly Ahabwe

Ahabwe further explains that having been out of the industry for years, it was important for her to come back with not just one or two songs but to work on a whole album because she feels like a full album tells you a little more about the artist and what they are potentially about.

“This album is a more mature and diverse representation of who I am as an artist in comparison to who I was back in 2008. Freedonia is a culmination of stories about myself, stories I’ve come across, my struggle to fit in versus my struggle to just have the freedom to be myself,” she adds.

Writing this album was a cathartic experience for Ahabwe because she finally had the chance and the freedom to represent herself in the way that she wanted to be seen.

To me Freedonia is really a teaser into who I am and who I hope to be. I hope that this is just the beginning for me to show what I can do as an artist. Lilly Ahabwe

Lilly Ahabwe’s Freedonia album is available for pre-order on ITunes. The album will be released on June 22nd 2020 on all streaming platforms.

