Competing to stay afloat is draining you – Desire Luzinda to musicians

Secular musician-turned-gospel singer Desire Luzinda has called upon fellow artists not to stress themselves by keeping up with appearances and competing with each other to stay afloat.

Desire Luzinda made the plea backed by a school of thought that such competition is unhealthy and draining most of them.

She requested artists who are working tirelessly to maintain their celebrity statuses to just surrender all their burdens to the Lord and join the gospel world.

In her statement, she also hinted on how the face of gospel music is changing. She asked those who are heavily laden with financial problems not to stress themselves reasoning that gospel music is a life full of rest and peace, unlike the secular music world that is marred by depression and distress.

MY FELLOW MUSICIANS, JUST SURRENDER! This goes out to my FELLOW Musicians; You are tired, worn out, depressed, and distressed. Indulging in what you think makes you happy when your heart keeps sinking in misery. The competition to stay afloat, keeping up appearance is draining you… I am excited about what’s yet to happen in your lives. I am praying while watching you. As I watch, we have a God that watches over us. He is speaking to your hearts. Listen to that voice. Some of you are gonna give your lives to God, “Wuuu” I scream in praise! Halllllelujjjjah! In the event, listen to your heart. Do not hold back. Do not hold it back! Do not frustrate the spirit of counsel. The time is now! Do not worry about finances. My God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in Glory by Christ Jesus [Phillipinas 4:19] The trajectory of the gospel industry has changed. You are coming to a life of abundance, a life of rest, a life of peace. Do not hold back, simply give your life to God. He loves you just the way you are. He is ready to transform you into something you ever and NEVER imagined! All you have to do is surrender. ~ Desire

Desire Luzinda’s comments come in just a day after Big Eye took to his social pages and aired out his troubles that ranged from being depressed and chocking on a debt of Shs340m.

Well, let’s hope Big Eye receives the message with great humor so that he can transform and surrender his life to the Lord and get relieved of his stress.

