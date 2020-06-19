As it has become a norm for most music shows to broadcast online, the Fete de la Musique Concert (World Music Day) is to happen online this time around courtesy of the French Embassy in Uganda and Talent Africa.

Usually, at this time of the year, revelers would be looking right, left and center to catch all available leads to plot for the weekend. TGIF would be on most people’s social media statuses and the mood would be just right.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, however, all that has been a thing of the past as everyone stays indoors to keep safe. Some renown brands in the netertainment industry have taken it upon themseves to keep their fans happy and entertained during these depressing times.

Suzan Kerunen

Talent Africa is one of those and after a series of shows in the past over 90 days, it returns with yet another online concert. Together with the French Embassy in Uganda, TAG TV presents Fete de la Musique Concert (World Music Day) Online edition.

The concert slated to happen on Sunday 21st June will be broadcast on the official Facebook pages of Talent Africa, French Embassy in Uganda, Alliance Francaise Kampala and Bonjour Kampala starting 7:30pm.

The “Fete De La Musique” also known in English as “World Music Day”. It aims at bringing music and artists together as it has done since its creation by France’s Ministry of Culture in 1982.

Iryn Namubiru and Sara Vauclair

This year’s celebration in Uganda will feature an impressive line up of local and international musicians like Iryn Namubiru, Suzan Kerunen, Joel Sebunjo, Herbert Ssensamba, Sara Vauclair, Dodova & Cojack that will have you dancing and singing from the comfort of your homes on your mobile device and TV.

Just make sure your gadget is charged, grab a cold drink and await a great show.

