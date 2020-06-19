On 9th June 2020, the nation went into shock when one of Uganda’s maverick soldier Major General Samuel Wasswa Kasirye Gwanga’s gun went silent at Nakasero Hospital after several days of being bedridden.

Social media pages were turned into a sea of black as news spread that Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga had breathed his last as different celebrities among other citizens expressed their grief online.

Since we are being faced by the deadly novel Coronavirus crisis, a few people were allowed to attend his scientific burial ceremony which meant that late Maj. Gen. Gwanga’s distant friends couldn’t be permitted to attend his official send off.

Leone Island C.E.O Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone and Source Management singer Spice Diana approached authorities a few days ago and requested permission to pay a visit to the late’s final resting home.

Successfully, the pair were permitted to visit the late Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga’s resting home to pay tribute to him since he was a fan and loved Ugandan music.

After paying tribute to the soldier, Chameleone and Spice Diana took to their socials and penned down touching words in remembrance of his works.

Chameleone mostly remembered Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga for being a man of non-corrupted ways following an incident where he warned him never to break traffic rules.

You’ll be Gone but Not Forgotten. Most remembered for your non – corrupted ways. Rest In Peace Major General Kasirye Ggwanga. I salute you. Spice Diana thanks for coming with me to pay tribute to a fallen Elder and music lover. Jose Chameleone

