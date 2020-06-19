New audio tweets feature excites Ugandan celebrities

As Android users keep on praying for the audio tweets feature to be availed for their gadgets, iOS users are enjoying. A couple of Ugandan celebrities couldn’t hide their excitement as well after Twitter started rolling out audio tweets for iOS.

If you have used Twitter, you know how hard it is when you want to write so much but you are limited to specific characters and hence forced into making threads.

Well, for iOS users, it is now possible to record an audio and send it out as a tweet. The feature was activated for the iOS mobile operating system and that means only those with Apple products can use it at the moment.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Launched on 17th June, the feature allows those who can access it to record audio and add it their original tweets. For now, it can’t be used for replying or retweeting with comments.

Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Twitter

As you’d imagine, several Ugandans on Twitter have already jumped onto the new trend. A couple of celebrities including Ykee Benda, A Pass, Lilian Mbabazi, among others have already shown their pleasure in the new feature.

Below are some of those tweets we came across:

Thank you Twitter I will finish them all. #TwitterVn pic.twitter.com/LmDoev1E0o — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) June 18, 2020

Several other Twitter users, iOS users of course, have already started using the feature as the Android users keep their fingers crossed to see if the feature will soon be available for them too.

