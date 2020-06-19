Spice Diana disappointed after A Pass replaces her with Martha Kay

At the start of the week, A Pass declared how he is madly in love with Martha Kay. Spice Diana feels completely disappointed in the singer who has always expressed fond feelings for her.

With photos of Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass and Martha Kay sharing a light moment together rocking the internet over the weekend, we were left wondering whether the singer and comedienne had finally decided to become a couple.

A Pass saved our doubts when he declared how madly in love he is with Martha Kay. He has since received congratulatory messages from his fans and followers.

Some of his friends are, however, not happy about his new affair. Spice Diana is one of them. Through a tweet, the Source Entertainment singer revealed that she has finally given up on A Pass because men are such cheaters.

But these two Banange. I finally give up. Men are cheaters A Pass yankubyeko ekibati with Martha Kay. But you guys mwesana. Nange nafunye owange…. Spice Diana

Well, sorry Spice. At least you have a fallback plan. We wish Martha and Bagonza the very best.

