Alicia Bosschic parades new ride – a Toyota Alphard Model 2006

While most people are busy cursing the Coronavirus crisis, social events hostess, Alicia Kembabazi alias Alicia Bosschic decided to show off her financial muscle.

The youthful socialite did so when she paraded a brand new ride, a Toyota Alphard Hybrid Model 2006 with registration number plate UBE 415 X that is believed to have cost her a total of more than Shs35m.

The elated Bosschic who couldn’t hold back her excitement shared the good news about her new ride on her socials where she bragged about being paid by the Ministry of Health. This was after successfully recording an advert that sensitizes girls about their health.

Alicia Bosschic disclosed that she acquired the finances she used to buy the car from an advert she did with the Ministry of Health, despite the fact that it hasn’t aired yet.

She also stated that she is proud of her works and the pay off really encourages her to work even harder adding that more great things are coming up soon.

Below are some of the photos of Alicia Bosschic’s new Toyota Alphard, both interior and exterior.

THANKS GOD 🙏🏾FOR BLESSING ME Posted by ALICIA BOSSCHIC on Thursday, June 18, 2020

