Coco Finger calls for change on ‘Embeera’ visuals | Video Alert

Singer Moses Okori alias Coco Finger has shared exciting visuals of his brand new jam that calls for change, dubbed ‘Embeera‘. Watch the visuals here first.

In Embeera, the Mafia Generation Music boss sings about how he wouldn’t fancy staying in a home that floods with water when it rains. He goes on to express himself on how he would also like to ride in a posh car like that of Bebe Cool.

While watching the video that starts off with Coco Finger saving a child from being washed away by floods and showing off his fishing skills, one will get thrilled by his electric dance moves.

The audio and video where produced by Syber. Enjoy the video below;

