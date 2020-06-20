God’s Plan opens up on setting up a soccer academy to support kids

Whereas many are still not convinced by Sheilah Gashumba’s lover Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan’s claims that he once played for Arsenal Soccer Club Academy, the socialite has revealed how he is in talks with a few players on plans to set up an academy in Uganda.

The reason as to why God’s Plan is planning on setting up a soccer club academy is to help underprivileged children who want to pursue soccer as their careers to achieve their dreams.

The socialite opened up about his plans and dreams while speaking to NBS Youth Voice show early Saturday morning.

I am speaking to a few players and we are planning to set-up an academy in Uganda to support the less privileged kids who would like to pursue their soccer careers. God’s Plan

God's Plan: "As a young man I made a lot of mistakes because I didn't know many things. You have to let people who know more than you guide you."#NBSYouthVoice #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Friday, June 19, 2020

He also went ahead to own the childhood mistakes that he made saying that he did not know a lot of things by then. God’s Plan, however, advised whoever was watching the show to always let people who know better than them to be guided.

As a young man, I made a lot of mistakes because I didn’t know many things. You have to let people who know more than you guide you God’s Plan

God's Plan: "As a young man I made a lot of mistakes because I didn't know many things. You have to let people who know more than you guide you."#NBSYouthVoice #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Friday, June 19, 2020

Read Also: “We have so many uneducated Ugandan’s with WiFi” – God’s Plan