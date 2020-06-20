UK-based AVM, Kleo, DJ Nectar to Stage Online Music Concert Tonight

As the lockdown nears the end, London-based Ugandan artistes AVM, Kleo and DJ Nectar have combined efforts to stage an online music concert dubbed “End Of Lockdown (Part One)”.

The online concert presented by Ruby Lounge London and Channelueast is to be streamed live on social media tonight (Saturday 20th June) starting at 8.00pm EAT.

Local artistes in Uganda have, in the past days of the lockdown, organized concerts to keep their fans entertained. Some of those include Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, Spice Diana, Cindy Sanyu among others.

AVM, real name Alice Violet Mutumba, has been in the entertainment industry from the age of 6 years starting as a child TV star in her home country Uganda.

She moved to London, England at the age of 8 and it was in the UK where she nurtured her varying talents including, singing, songwriting, basic music production, TV presenting, acting, events management.

Kleo, real names Katelyn Namiiro Kaboya, left from Mulago to the United Kingdom at 8 months old, starting off as a model, actor and dancer at the age of 17.

The Business and Events Management Graduate became one of the youngest talented females in the UK. In 2012, Kleo took the UK by surprise, as she became one of the finalists in the MOBO UNSUNG COMPETITION.

She released a line of new singles and videos introducing her sensational diversity, sexy elegance and superior lyrics and she has never looked back again.

DJ Nectar started deejaying in 2016 at Nile Bar in North London with an aim of spreading and raising Ugandan music to the top of the world and to make a name for himself.

He has worked with so many artists and other deejays both from Uganda and internationally. He is currently an in-house deejay at Kingsbull London.

That’s quite a cast of artistes you cannot miss out watching tonight.

Read Also: Behind The Scenes | AVM shoots ‘Nteredde video (PHOTOS)