Bebe Cool: Arsenal will finish 12th, they’re worse than COVID-19

According to top Ugandan singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool, it is easier to deal with COVID-19 than for Arsenal to win a game and he believes the team will finish twelfth in the Premier League.

Arsenal Football Club went 2-1 down against Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club to register their second successive loss within a week’s time on Saturday.

Despite taking the lead in the 68th minute through a curler from Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal lost the game after two goals from Brighton’s Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay.

As several Arsenal fans from across the world keep mocking their team’s performance, Bebe Cool believes his team does not have what it takes to make it in the top half of the table.

Through Twitter, the Gagamel singer noted that lately, it is very hard to see Arsenal win a game and by the look of things, the English club will finish in 12th position.

Its easier to deal with covid-19 by telling millions of people to stay indoors than asking sixteen players from Arsenal to win a game.

Looking at finishing 12th. — #AmberHeartFoundation (@BebeCoolUG) June 20, 2020

Another top local singer and top Arsenal fan Ykee Benda added his voice to Bebe’s as he expressed his disappointment in the London team. The “Singa” singer asked why football had to resume this soon.

You sit here and wonder why did Football resume? #ShittySquad — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) June 20, 2020

Several Gunners across the world continue to air out disappointment in their team’s performance. Don’t forget to check on your friend who supports Arsenal. They need a shoulder to cry on!

