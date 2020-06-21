Cote d’Ivore songstress Vitale features Uganda’s self-styled African Mandela Eddy Kenzo on a brand new song titled ‘Boom Boom’. The visuals are already out.

Even while stuck in Cote d’Ivore, Uganda’s golden boy Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo is still releasing hot music and his latest release is a collaboration with a top songstress known as Vitale.

Vitale is a renown songstress from Ivory Coast behind hit songs like “Coups de reins” and “Cheri Coco”. The self-styled African Beyonce is full of energy and she oozes just that in this new song with Kenzo.

The two combine well as they compliment each other’s music styles to produce a song full of vibes. Kenzo sings in Luganda as Vitale relays her lyrics in French.

The video is a whole party mood as Vitale and Kenzo express their vibes in full HD. Watch it here first:

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo named among Billboard’s Top 15 Sub-Saharan African artists