There is a cloud of sadness above Crysto Panda, his family and fans as the singer and TV personality reveals how he lost his newborn baby Aylin Danah Nakyanzi.

Over two weeks ago, we were happy as we joined Crysto Panda and his fans in congratulating him and his wife upon welcoming a new bundle of joy to the world.

Born on 6th May 2020 at 4:05PM in Saudi Arabia, the newborn baby was named Aylin Danah Nakyanzi and social media accounts were immediately created for her.

It is with sadness, however, that Crysto Panda announces how the baby was lost two weeks ago. Through social media, the NTV Uganda presenter wrote a long post explaining what led to the daughter’s death.

Thank you so much to whoever has wished me a Happy Father’s Day but unfortunately I am so sorry to inform y’all that I lost my daughter two weeks back. Crysto Panda

Crysto Panda notes that Aylin was fatigued during delivery and she had dead brain cells which resulted into multiple seizure attacks. The doctors couldn’t operate her since she was just a newborn baby.

The seizures graduated and multiplied and Aylin breathed her last just a month after coming onto the earth. Crysto Panda narrates that he had to stay strong and kept on working like nothing had happened because he was too weak to speak about it.

Many of y’all have been asking me about her of late and I wasn’t brave enough to speak about it and that’s why also I wasn’t posting about her like before. Crysto Panda

Rest In Peace Aylin!

