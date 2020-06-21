Gabriel K is talented, please accept him – Abryanz asks

According to Abryanz Collection CEO Ahumuza Brian, new singer on the block Gabriel K (real name Gabriel Kakuru) should be given attention because he is a very talented singer.

On Saturday 20th June 2020, Gabriel K held his very first concert. Dubbed “We Just Want Love“. The concert was broadcasted online (Facebook) and on NBS Television.

For a new artiste who is just finding his footing in the very dynamic Ugandan music industry, that was a huge statement. It raised eyebrows how a little-known singer could afford airtime on one of the most watched local TVs.

As you’d expect, Gabriel K’s show attracted so much love from those who were watching him for the first time. He performed exceptionally and his voice and music style must have won over a couple of hearts.

A few other people criticized his choice to join the music industry as they claimed that he is investing so much money yet his talent isn’t as exceptional.

A one Danze on Twitter advised Gabriel K to “invest his money in someone else with pure talent.”

Celebrated fashionista and stylist Ahumuza Brian a.k.a Abryanz rather believes that Gabriel K is so talented and Ugandans only need time to accept him in the industry.

Ugandans, Gabriel K is actually very talented. Please accept him. Abryanz

What do you make of Abryanz’s submission?

