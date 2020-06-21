Lydia Jazmine rubbishes rumors that she’s pregnant for Fik Fameica

Lydia Jazmine claims a peace of mind has contributed to an increase in weight on her body but she knows the weight is going in the right places. She distances herself from rumors suggesting that she is preggers for Fik Fameica.

The names Lydia Jazmine and Fik Fameica have appeared in the same statement for a while now with rumors spreading that the two celebrities are secretly dating.

Photos have also made rounds on social media showing both enjoying each other’s company, too close to each other in a manner that would suggest they are more than just friends and workmates.

Despite all the suggestions, however, the rapper and singer have rubbished the rumors and claim they are only friends who enjoy working together since they operate in the same business.

Through her social media, Lydia Jazmine continued to distance herself from fresh rumors that are going around claiming that she has gained weight and hence a sign that she could be pregnant with Fik’s child.

The “Masuuka” singer cared to note that she is aware of her increased body weight but the mass increase is going in the right places.

She emphasized that the increase in weight is because she has a peace of mind now and not rather as a result of what the rumors going around suggest.

I’m Gaining Weight In The Right Places And I Have Peace Of Mind! Bantu Mwe Temusala Kigambo. Lydia Jazmine

Well, there you have it. Your favorite songstress hasn’t swallowed a live seed yet. Cut her some slack with the rumors.

