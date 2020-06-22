Digital election is a myth and it’s an impotent proposal – Jose Chameleone

Kampala Lord Mayoral hopeful and Leone Island CEO, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has come out to challenge the proposed digital elections that are reportedly believed to happen during the 2021 general elections.

Through a long post on his social media platforms, the Wale Wale singer branded the digital elections that are being planned by the electoral commission as a “Myth”.

He went on to express his disappointment in the electoral commission by noting that he was shocked by the committee’s decision in making such an impotent proposal.

Below is Chameleone’s statement about the proposed digital elections

Brothers and sisters, I want to address the myth of Digital Election. Digital Campaigns won’t work, they are a diversion and a baseless myth. I’m surprised that the electoral commission can make such impotent proposals towards elections – the most important public event in the country. Elections are one of the most volatile issues of Uganda since independence, how can Electoral Commission make such a mockery on our stability. Ugandans want to change, they have been patiently waiting for it for 35 years. All Ugandans want is a process as clean and fair as possible. To stop this, You must have powerful reasons. The issue of COVID 19 cant is compared to our election history. It is a pandemic that is curable, and soon, it will be history. We know that at an international level, breakthroughs are being made to arrest it. Therefore, while we remain conscious, we can not live in fear permanently. COVID will catch you, don’t go to work, don’t go to pray, don’t do this, don’t do a normal election is not sustainable. Election outcomes led to the death of thousands of people in Luwero, up to now Luwero has not recovered, yet even families that lost people to AIDS have slowly recovered. So the cost of a vote, badly managed could be too huge for us. I want to ask the Electoral Commission a few things: 1. How are you going to enforce this proposal? Because people are going to defy it. Do you have the capacity to stop public campaigns in every village of Uganda with numerous candidates without blowing up this country? 2. Do you think we can hold an election without risks? Do you think COVID is riskier than a bad election? There will always be a trade-off of risks. Some risks are heavier than others. I, therefore, propose that we instead dialogue with all different parties and have a workable balance before its too late. I also think the government’s approach towards the COVID 19 pandemic needs to be revised to a proactive style, let’s be alert, let face this disease, we can’t hide in our caves all the time. I have talked to people in arcades, they are suffering. We can’t pray, why? Can’t churches practice social distancing? Our children are losing time at home, why? We must be proactive. Let’s prepare to face this disease head-on. Jose Chameleone

