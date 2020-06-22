Former Golden Band singer Karitas Kario welcomes newborn baby

Former Golden Band singer Sharitah Nabbosa alias Karitas Kario has announced the entry of a new member into her family after she gave birth to bouncing baby.

The singer who was born and raised in Mutundwe is one of the celebrities known to keep his family affairs private. She, however, this time around shared the good news on her social media pages.

Upon sharing the exciting news, the Kamusungusungu singer, however, did not reveal the gender of her new bundle of joy though rumors disclose that she gave birth to a baby girl.

Hope ur week started as beautiful as mine, with joy blessings, and happiness. Hi, world. Enjoy ur week. Karitas Kario

The newborn baby is Karitas Kario’s second-born, following her first-born Kashan Bareek.

Karitas Kario started her music career in 2015 under the Golden Band Production and quit the group in 2018 to concentrate on a solo career but later left the country for greener pastures overseas.

Congratulations Karitas Kario!

