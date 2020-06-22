Girls look up to Sheebah, she empowers them – Cindy credits nemesis

Following a couple of months of constant bickering, Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu seem to be getting on the right path of unity after the latter commended the TNS queen’s hard work and girl empowerment.

In 2019, Sheebah and Cindy Sanyu were at each other’s throats, releasing diss tracks and attacking each other verbally during interviews. Cindy seems to have put all that in her past and she is now full of praise of the Swagg Mama.

During an interview recently, the King Herself cared to note that she has no problem with Sheebah and that whatever happened in the past was a rush of feelings.

She further revealed that Sheebah is a woman that many girls look up to because she empowers them. Cindy added that Sheebah has also managed to compete ably with males in the music industry.

The Sheebah vs Cindy music battle never happened as anticipated but most critics have always given the latter an upper-hand. It’s refreshing to see them dishing out compliments to each other now.

