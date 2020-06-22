MTN Uganda urges customers to keep some money with MTN MoMo

MTN Uganda is urging its customers to keep some money with MTN MoMo in a new campaign dubbed “Keep some Money on MTN MoMo, It saves”.

The Telecom giant says MTN MoMo is convenient, safe and could come to their rescue in emergency situations during these times of covid19 and the curfews.

“This new campaign is about encouraging our customers to keep some MTN MoMo on their phones, because it saves,” said Stephen Mutana, the General Manager, Mobile Financial Services at MTN Uganda.

“You don’t have to deposit all your money, keep some on MTN MoMo to use it when you need it most. For example, if you have 5,000/-, you can deposit 2,000/- on your MTN MoMo account. This 2,000/- will come in handy when you need to buy airtime or data bundles at night when the shop is closed or if your power goes off at night and you need to buy Yaka units”, Mr. Mutana advised.

MTN MoMo can do everything and even more than physical cash. With MTN MoMo, customers can buy airtime, voice and data bundles, and can also conveniently pay for shopping at the supermarket, pay for fuel, and much more conveniently using their phone, anytime, anywhere.

Even for school fees, MTN MoMo customers no longer need to queue at the bank for hours. Customers can deposit as low as 500/- on their MTN MoMo account and dial *165# or use the MyMTN app for safe, reliable and convenient transactions.