The Worship House church leader and celebrated city Pastor, Wilson Bugembe has requested the Fountain of honor to permit churches to open their doors again.

Pastor Bugembe made the plea while conducting his online Sunday services on NBS TV where he promised that churches will be able to buy temperature guns so that they check each and every person who will attend church services.

He further promised that the churches that will be permitted to open doors will operate under the observed health restrictions as advised by health experts about the novel COVID-19 pandemic disease.

As we wait for the Head of State to address the nation about the deadly disease, let’s hope that there won’t be an extension on the lockdown as it has been rumored of recently.

At the moment, Uganda has a total of 774 COVID-19 cases, 631 recoveries, active cases 256, and 172076 samples tasted.

