Spice Diana goes semi-nude in ‘Kwata Wano’ video

It won’t be the first time you will be taking a peek at Spice Diana’s body but in the new video for her song “Kwata Wano”, she gives all the enticing looks. You can’t help but fall in love with the diva.

The song produced by Daddy Andre is slowly rising on most music charts and Spice Diana has decided to add more spices to the project with enticing visuals.

Typical of her brand, the Source Entertainment singer shows off some exciting outfits in the colorful visuals. In the lyrics, Spice urges her lover to love and touch her right. The visuals reveal this in detail.

Spice Diana hired the services of Marvin Musoke from Swangz Avenue. From the videos we have seen Musoke direct in the past, he always has quality work and this new video is not different.

The video has already garnered 14k views within 14 hours of release and it can only get better as days go by. Take a watch below and let us know what you think of it:

