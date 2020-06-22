Weasel is still depressed, we need to pray for him – Pallaso

Sucker Free boss, Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has pleaded to all Ugandan entertainment fans and followers to continuously show love and support to his brother, Douglas Sseguya a.k.a Weasel Manizo in order to live a happy and positive life.

The ‘Ekiro Munzikiza’ singer, who a few months ago was reportedly rumored to have clashed with Weasel made the request while attending Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Sunday service at his Nansana-based Life In The Word Church.

While speaking about Weasel, he revealed that his brother is still struggling with depression as well as going through a lot of issues.

Weasel is alright of course but he is still depressed. He is apparently going through a lot as our brother so we need to continuously pray for him. We need to show him love and also support him while he is still alive however Radio passed on. Pallaso

While talking about the importance of loving, caring, and showing support to one another, Pastor Bugembe recalled an interesting piece of advice Pallaso gave him during the late Mowzey Radio’s Vigil.

Pastor Bugembe explained that Mr. Mayanja told him that when one fails to go to church while still alive, he /she will either attend while in horizontal or vertical form.

