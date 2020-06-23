Guntalk City and Talent Africa singer Beenie Gunter, real name Baguma Crescent, has accepted to take a DNA test to clean his name in the ongoing allegations of child neglect by a one Fiona Akankwasa.

For several days now, 22-year-old Fiona Akankwasa has been appearing on different media channels with accusations pinning Beenie Gunter to fathering her child.

Akankwasa claims that she developed an intimate relationship with the Talent Africa singer after they met at Namugongo-based Latino Bar in 2017. She goes ahead to claim that she conceived a baby with the star in December that year.

Fiona Akankwasa

Upon informing Beenie about the pregnancy, Akanwasa claims that the singer immediately told her to abort the pregnancy but didn’t give her the money for the process.

Akankwasa hence decided to keep the baby and after birth, Beenie remained distant, cutting communication and not responding to her pleas of providing monetary support to help raise the baby.

“I realized in December (2017) that I was pregnant, so in January I told him that I was expecting. He told me to abort but he didn’t even give me money for abortion. But I decided to keep the pregnancy with hopes that he might like the baby after its born. But I called him after giving birth and he didn’t pickup, I then sent him pictures of the baby but he didn’t respond,” Akankwasa said.

In response to the ongoing allegations, Beenie Gunter while speaking to this website confirmed that he met Akankwasa when he went to perform at Latino Bar. He, however, didn’t keep touch with her beyond the photo they took together.

Beenie reveals he was shocked to hear of the allegations and they have psychologically tortured him and his household. He denies the allegations and reveals that the matter is now with his legal team.

The singer also said that he is willing to take the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test to clean his image and if the baby is determined his by the test, he will stand to the truth and take care of the child.

To clean my name, they can come and we take a DNA test. I am a responsible man, I have taken care of so many people. Nothing can stop me from taking care of the baby if it is confirmed mine. Beenie Gunter

