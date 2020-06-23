Crysto Panda and Sheebah release ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ remix visuals

Crysto Panda’s music has turned out to become a major vibe amongst the youth with catchy choruses, trending dance moves and he does the same on the remix of “Kyoyina Omanya” where he features Sheebah Karungi.

The past period of over a month has been one that Crysto Panda will certainly never forget in his life. A baby born and lost and a super collabo featuring Sheebah Karungi – all within the same month.

The sorrow must be put to the past where it belongs and Crysto Panda knows how best to do that as he releases the visuals of the remix of his banger titled ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ on which he features Sheebah.

Sheebah has been a kingmaker of sorts as most of the rookies she has made collabos with have somehow made names for themselves in the industry including Beenie Gunter and Ykee Benda.

She jumped onto the remix of Panda’s “Kyoyina Omanya” and she added the vibe to the song that was already gaining momentum on most playlists. It can only get better from here with the colorful visuals that were released on Monday night.

The song was produced by Artin Pro and the video was directed by Aaronaire. The styling was done by Dastun and Samali, makeup by Kamara and the choreography by H2C Dance Group and Smash Dance Crew.

