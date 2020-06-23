Exodus set to release music album which he has worked on for two years

For the past 9 months, we haven’t heard of any new release from Exodus, real name George Lubega Timothy. He is, however, set for a return with a full music album which he says has taken him two years to compile.

The last project we heard Exodus on was “Brekette“, a collaboration with Levixone that was released nine months ago. That’s quite a while without a release for a top artiste of Exodus’ caliber.

Exodus’ fans are also feeling the void and a one Twitter user by the names Kalvyn Karma couldn’t wait any longer as he revealed how he missed the singer’s music nowadays.

The Igwe singer was quick to respond to his dear fan as he noted that beginning next month (July), he will be getting back to business since he has been working on a full album for the past two years.

To from next month I’m getting back to business been working on a full album two years now and I’m short only 4 songs so I’m starting to shoot. Exodus | Twitter

To from next month I’m getting back to business been working on a full album two years now and I’m short only 4 songs so I’m starting to shoot 🙏🏽 — Exodus 🇺🇬 (@Exodusug) June 22, 2020

If you’ve been missing the energetic gospel vibe, Exodus is here for yet another wave starting next month. Keep your fingers crossed!

Read Also: Gospel singer Exodus to legalize relationship very soon