I felt Ugly, Unintelligent and Unworthy to be loved – Wahu opens up on teenage life

Before the big star that Wahu Kagwi Mathenge turned into, she was once a young female battling low self-esteem and did not ever imagine she would become somebody prominent in the society.

In psychology, the term self-esteem is used to describe a person’s overall sense of self-worth or personal value. In other words, how much you appreciate and like yourself.

It involves a variety of beliefs about yourself, such as the appraisal of your own appearance, beliefs, emotions, and behaviors. Each person has a way they feel about how they carry themselves in the above mentioned.

As a teenager, celebrated Kenyan musician Wahu always felt terrible about herself. The “Sweet Love” singer hinted about her low self-esteem as a teenager through a post on her social media accounts on Tuesday morning.

As a teenager and into my early 20s I had terrible self esteem issues. I felt ugly, unintelligent & unworthy of being loved.

I never thought I’d amount to anything much. I dont know who needs to hear this but dont believe but the bigger your test the bigger your testimony

Wahu Kagwi | Twitter

Wahu is one of the most celebrated songstresses in the East African region. With all the fame garnered in her career which has lasted over a decade, she dedicated her time to empowering females in the region.

Surely, this is a message most young girls would hold onto for some confidence and grow into better females.

Read Also: “Build the future you want with your own hands” – Wahu advises young girls

