Mrs. Rema Namakula Sebunya promises to keep the secrets of her relationship safe in her new song titled “Ekyaama” which was released on Monday.

Five months ago, Rema released her song “Clear” (now at over 1M YouTube views) which turned into a big hit. The song came right after her widely publicized wedding with Dr. Hamza Ssebunya.

The project was followed with a sold-out concert that was held at Hotel Africana on Valentine’s Day before Coronavirus hit the world the following month and caused a halt on pubic gatherings.

Throughout the lockdown, Rema has not released any music and her social media pages have also been quite dormant. Her fans must have missed her much. Well, not any longer.

The songstress released a brand new song dubbed “Ekyaama” (translated to mean ” a secret”) on Monday 22nd June 2020. The song talks about the secrets kept amongst lovers in a relationship.

The audio was produced at Paddy Man’s Audio One studios. It is a song that most local music lovers will love to play and Rema’s songs have always dominated the airwaves. Listen to it here first:

Read Also: Halima Namakula promises to advise Rema how to keep hubby out of showbiz