Telecom Giant MTN Uganda renews Second National Operator license

Telecom Giant MTN Uganda has renewed its Second National Operator license.

The development comes after negotiations with regulators that have been going on for close to 2 years.

MTN Uganda provides telecommunications services under a Second National Operator License that had been initially issued on 15 April 1998 for 20 years.

The License expired on 21 October 2018 but was extended to accommodate conclusion of renewal discussions.

According to a release by the company, “all conditions precedent to the license, including the payment of a total sum of US$100 million as license renewal fee for a period of 12 years commencing 1 July 2020” were fulfilled.

The License Agreement between the Commission and MTN Uganda will conclude in the coming days.