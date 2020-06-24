Big Eye demands Shs270m for the 2011 presidential campaigns

As the adage goes, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going”, that is exactly the mood that NRM supporter and Big Music Entertainment C.E.O Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye is living.

Having come out and disclosed how he is depressed and chocking on a heavy debt of Ugx340m, the ‘Muzibe’ singer has gone hard on his political party NRM and issued them with a letter demanding for his 2011 presidential election campaign payments.

According to a letter that he shared on his socials, Big Eye through his lawyers KM Advocates and associates wrote to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and party chairman threatening to sue them for failure to clear his payments.

The letter indicated how Big Eye demands the party a sum of Shs270m and has given them an ultimatum of two weeks to settle his debt or battle it out in the Courts of law.

When I came out last week and painfully exposed my debts, some people thought that I wanted free money. Through my lawyers, am here to demand the money I worked for in 2011 presidential campaigns for Mr. Yoweri Museveni (Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement ) Big Eye

