Undoubtedly, Swangz Avenue newly signed singer Free-Boy Adams is one of Uganda’s hottest artists at the moment following his club banger ‘Kwata Essimu’ which is trending across the continent.

Free-boy disclosed how he is constantly receiving several calls from Nigerian bloggers requesting him to do collaborations most especially with their big guns.

Not only is the song big in East Africa but I am told that it is the current wave of sound that is dropping and playing on different media outlets in Nigeria. Apparently I’m having so many calls from Nigeria and their bloggers over my ‘Kwata Essimu’ jam asking for collaborations. So don’t be surprised when you see me in collaborations with the biggest names from Nigeria. In fact, I think they haven’t heard such sound before that is why are overwhelmed right now. Free-Boy

Free- Boy Adams also explained how not being able to perform during this period of the Coronavirus pandemic made him breakdown at a certain moment.

Not being able to perform currently made breakdown. But you see everything happens for a reason and you can’t fight God’s timing and plans. Free-Boy

Read Also: Why Eddy Kenzo believes Free-Boy can make it in the music industry