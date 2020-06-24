Nilerz Band collaborates with Mavo Culture on ‘Olwaleero’ | VIDEO

More like a new dawn, Nilerz Band breathe fresh air on their new song dubbed “Olwaleero”. The local band on a steady rise features another huge prospect in Mavo Culture.

Nilerz Band continues a seemingly valid pursuit of their place in Uganda’s music industry. It’s one of the few bands in Uganda that has managed to release a couple of singles and yet remain grounded to their ambitions, sticking together as a performing band around town.

The Reggae-Dancehall recording band keeps their foot on the gas pedal with the release of the visuals to their new single titled “Olwaleero” (translated to mean “today”) on which they feature Mavo Culture.

Mavo Culture has already dropped a few songs that are slowly growing onto the local music fans including “Wakolamu”, “Kibanda”, “Juaji” among others.

Mavo Culture

They link up well on the love song despite divergent music styles as Mavo Culture adds his Dancehall touch. In the lyrics, the song is about a lover deciding to settle down in the relationship with his partner.

The video directed by Benjamin Amos is one that you’ll want to watch on replay for; the skillful coverage of the limited scenes, and if not – the vixen who executes her role close to perfection.

Take a gaze below:

