Sama Sojah begs for more time in ‘Akadde’ | VIDEO

Self-proclaimed Lyrical Senator Sama Sojah is back with another soothing love song titled “Akadde” on which he promises to make the time with his lover worth the while if given a chance.

Signed to Redzone Music, Sama Sojah relays his music prowess yet again on a new song dubbed “Akadde” translated to mean “Time”. In the song, he asks his lover to give the relationship a bit more time.

Sama Sojah has never run short of super lyricism, melody and composition. His vocals have already won over several music lovers and his fanbase only keeps expanding.

The audio was produced by legendary producer Crouch and the visuals were directed by Jah Live Films. You can take a watch below and let us know what you think.

