In just a space of about two months since WCB officially unveiled Zuchu as the second female artist under the record label, the singer is already setting the pace for other female artists around to the region to challenge.

The singer has inked her name in East Africa’s music history books after she was awarded a YouTube Silver Play button for surpassing 100k subscribers on YouTube within the shortest period of time since joining the platform.

Upon receiving the award, the excited Zuchu shared the good news on her socials with her fans celebrating the new milestone.

Nashukuru sana kwa mashabiki zangu ,wote kwa kuniwezesha binti yenu kupata hii tuzo.Mmeniandikia historia ya kua msanii wa kwanza wa kike kutoka EAST AFRICA kufika 100k subscribers ndani ya week 1. Asanteni pia tayari tumefika 200k subscriber kwenye youtube channel yangu ndani ya miezi miwili .Naomba muendelee kunissuport na ahadi yangu kwenu ni kuendelea kufanya kazi kwa bidii sana . Zuchu

Before being introduced officially to the world, Zuchu was at WCB for close to 4 years, getting groomed and trained.

Congratulations to Zuchu!

Read Also: WELCOME ZUCHU! Diamond’s WCB unveils new ‘queen of Bongo Flava’