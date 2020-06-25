Anne Kansiime reveals why she doesn’t believe in competition

As of today, Anne Kansiime is one of the most successful comediennes in the African comedy industry. In Uganda, she is undoubtedly the most successful in regards to what she has achieved since starting the career.

In addition to the several awards won and having performed at the big stages across the world, Anne Kansiime also boasts a huge following across different social media platforms.

Her skits have also rotated across the world and she is a big brand that has lasted the test of time thus far. Looking around, you can’t say the same for many local comedians. So, what does she do differently?

Kansiime is a motivational speaker on other days and even through some of her skits, she passes on a few motivational hints hidden in the fun. She is also a successful business woman whose life story motivates the young females.

Through her social media, Kansiime revealed that everybody needs their own time to achieve what they plan to achieve and you should never compete with anyone else in life.

Popcorns fried in the same pan, same oil, at the same time and under the same heat conditions but they don’t all pop at the same time. Never compete with anyone in your life my ninja ,your time will come! Anne Kansiime

Popcorns fried in the same pan, same oil, at the same time and under the same heat conditions, But they don't all pop at… Posted by Kansiime Anne / Entertainer on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

She has some valid points in there. Everybody must run their race!

Read Also: Anne Kansiime becomes third Ugandan entertainer to reach 1 million YouTube subscribers