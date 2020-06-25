UBC’s head of entertainment Calvin de Entertainer, real name Calvin Kalule, has his fair share of shortcomings but he always prides himself in maintaining a happy and healthy marriage.

Today, the celebrated TV host and his wife Amanda Twebaze celebrated the 4th wedding anniversary since they walked down the aisle.

The excited and proud Calvin happily took to his socials and shared how they have so far made it through hurdles and shaky times by he thanks God for having lasted this long with his bestie.

Calvin captioned his post with a cute throwback photo of himself while tight-marking her best friend at a beach as the two looked happy to have each other.

Its 4 years today since I married my bestie, we give thanks to God. happy 4th anniversary. Calvin the entertainer

Calvin and Amanda grew up in the same neighborhood of Naalya. Their homes were just adjacent to each other’s and their love started way back in primary school.

In an interview with a local website, Calvin once expressed how he always found it so hard to go to school without first checking on Amanda at their home.

He would always knock at their gate asking for permission to meet Amanda and the two decided to take their friendship to a whole new level as adults.

