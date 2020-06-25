Crtysto Panda roots for support to scoop Sanyu FM job

NTV T-Nation presenter, events host, and motivational speaker Crysto Panda is rooting for support from his fans and followers to vote for him to scoop Sanyu FM evening radio gig.

The ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ singer rallied for support from his fans via his social media platforms while promising that once he secures the job he will absolutely serve his listeners with the best presentation ever.

I really need your help with this too. Please support me I get Radio job 88.2 Sanyufm Crysto Panda

Crysto Panda called for support to scoop the opportunity following an advertisement that was aired by Sanyu FM looking forward to hiring a hardworking and competitive radio personality who would work on an evening show on a two-year contract.

The youth activist further promised to give interesting, balanced, and thrilling information to his listeners on the show thus requesting his fans to show him some love so that he grabs the opportunity with both hands.

