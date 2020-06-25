Gashumba, God’s Plan to sue Tina Fierce, demand for Shs400m

Sheilah Carol Gashumba and God’s Plan, born Ali Marcus Moses Lwanga Sempija, have issued a notice to sue to Urban TV’s gossip queen Tina Fierce through their lawyers Balondemu and Company Advocates.

Basing on the notice that Sheilah Gashumba shared on her socials, Tina Fierce, real name Christine Karungi, has on several occasions maliciously attacked the couple through the Scoop on Scoop TV show.

The letter further states how her show does not only contain untrue, scandalous and harmful propaganda about the couple but also defies the minimum broadcasting and media standards.

Through the letter, the couple go on to demand for an apology from the presenter and demand Shs400m for the damages caused within a period of 14 days.

