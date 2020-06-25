Geosteady’s wife Prima Kardashi doesn’t regret bleaching

If you last met Prima Kardashi many years ago, you would hardly recognize her basing on looks if you met her today. Geosteady’s wife believes she changed for the better and she does not regret any bit of it.

Amongst the several players in the entertainment industry, looks and appearance are a key factor in someone’s career. The first impression you give is what people take you for.

For most, natural looks are not something they fancy and always adhere to changing a few aspects about their appearance once in a while. Forget the fashion and styling for a minute, I’m talking about the skin tone, size of the “assets”, etc.

Geosteady’s wife Prima Kardashi has been within the entertainment business for a while now. Apart from being a wife to a renown vocalist, Prima has close ties and influence among several female artistes.

She has always been criticized for altering her natural skin color and lightening the skin tone continually. Just like Bad Black, Prima Kardashi cares the least about what people say in that regard.

She has often confirmed that she indeed used beauty creams to attain her looks and she is proud of it. The CEO Prima Cosmetics recently shared a collage of two photos; one from the past and another from the present and it’s evident that her skin was subjected to major changes.

Am one of those pipo who are super proud of me.Prima cosmetics CEOIve always been my own bossFrom library to botiq to… Posted by Prima Kadarshi on Thursday, April 9, 2020

According to a local news source, Prima confessed to bleaching to transform into someone she is proud of today. She has often urged fellow ladies to support her cosmetics business and you won’t be wrong to say that she is living proof of the quality of her products.

Honestly, she looks beautiful and confidence is another added advantage to a lady of her stature. She is also hardworking and a lovely mother to her children.

