I’d have been lifting loads in Kikuubo if it wasn’t for Chameleone – Weasel

Douglas Seguya Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo is full of praise for his elder brother Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone for the solid foundation that he laid for them.

Weasel heaped props upon Jose Chameleone stressing how if it wasn’t for him to establish a smooth path for them to sail on, he would have perhaps been a load carrier downtown in Kikuubo.

The ‘Wiggle Wiggle’ singer praised his brother for the immense work and solid foundation that he lay down that has helped a number of artists to claim fame in Ugandan showbiz.

According to a clip that he shared on his socials while in an interview with Spark TV, Weasel noted how Chameleone was the beginning point in music for the likes of the late Mowzey Radio, King Saha and himself.

He also applauded Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine for working hard towards transforming the Ugandan music industry as well as inspiring many people to love the local music.

