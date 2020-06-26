For the second time in a row, city socialite Brian Kirumira a.k.a Bryan White failed to show face at the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee since he was issued with a summoning letter over allegations on sexual harassment.

According to his lawyer, Bryan White could not make it to the committee because he is in a state that does not enable him to move.

Though he put up a solid defense for Bryan White, he was squeezed to write down a statement and as well reveal medical documents that show for how long the socialite has been hospitalized.

He, however, managed to convince the committee about his client’s health situation and set another date for the socialite to appear before the Parliament to analyze his accusations.

VIDEO: Again, Bryan White failed to show up at the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee meeting hearing. His lawyer, who appeared, claims that Bryan is in Nakasero Hospital.



