I am single and Sheila Nduhukire is my dream wife – Ykee Benda

For several weeks now, Ykee Benda has made it clear that he has an undying crush on NBS Television news anchor Sheilah Nduhukire whom he now refers to as his dream wife.

Ykee Benda, real name Wycliff Tugume, is a top singer in the local music industry and he has several female fans who would do whatever is possible to make him theirs.

The Mpaka Records CEO, however, has his eyes elsewhere and he has constantly made it a point for social media to know where his feelings are focused – on Sheila Nduhukire.

During an interview with NBS TV’s UnCut show, Ykee Benda revealed that he has always had fond feelings for the beautiful news anchor and since he is single, she seems like the ideal wife for him.

The singer went on to reveal that Sheilah Nduhukire is aware of his feelings and noted how he needs to meet her parents and lay out his intentions clearly.

I have watched her on TV for some time, I am single myself and I am sure she is the kind of person I want. I need to meet her parents and lay my intentions. Ykee Benda

Read Also: “It will end in tears” – A Pass cautions Ykee Benda’s crush on Sheila Nduhukire