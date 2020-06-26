It is impossible for me to beef with Gravity Omutujju – Navio

Renown East African rapper Daniel Kigozi alias Navio has watered down reports of a possible beef that local rapper Gravity Omutujju had waged on him during a recent interview.

While speaking to Spark TV, the Njogereza rapper disclosed how he can’t waste his precious time beefing with Gravity as he likened his stage acts, where he calls upon fans to swing their arms in-air, to a gym instructor.

Navio went ahead to belittle Gravity when he stated that when the two face off, it will seem like a grown-up man battling his own child.

He further exposed Gravity when he disclosed their secret inbox chats revealing how on several occasions Gravity has pleaded to him to be signed under his camp.

Navio made the statements after Gravity’s interview went viral where he branded Navio as a “She Rapper”.

Read Also: Navio drops ‘Bangi’ visuals featuring Flex d’Paper-and Daddy Andre