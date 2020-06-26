I’ve never dated any artist apart from Daddy Andre – Angella Katatumba

Ugandan songstress Angella Katatumba has distanced herself from rumors that she always falls in love with artists she hits studios with after her relationship with multi-talented, Singer, and Songwriter Daddy Andre went sour.

The Tonelabira singer trashed the claims following several accusations whereby critics have been pointing fingers at the songstress accusing her of romping with artists she records with.

While refuting the claims, Katatumba explained how she has worked with different artists from producer Washington to Bebe Cool but claimed how she had never been involved in such scandals.

She also explained that since her chemistry with Daddy Andre started off pretty well, it doesn’t mean that will be the case with each and every artist.

She climaxed her claims by asserting that there is always no love between artists as she maintained that it’s always business.

I have been to the studio with so many male artists like Bebe Cool and Washington among other artists but I didn’t fall in love with them. So it doesn’t mean that Daddy Andre and I, you know, hit it off very well, that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be the same case with other artists. Even with Andre it just happened out of the blue you know. So, No. There is no love with artists. So, I mean unless there is something that I don’t know. There is no love but strictly business. Angella Katatumba

Singer Angella Katatumba on falling in love with fellow artists; The singer has revealed that producer Andre is the only artist she fell in love with since she started working with male singers #Livewireupdates Posted by SPARK TV on Friday, June 26, 2020

Read Also: “I’ve never had sex with Daddy Andre” – Angella Katatumba