Tecno Mobile, MTN Uganda jointly launch Camon 15

TECNO Mobile Uganda and MTN Uganda have jointly launched the latest addition in the Camon series.

Customers who buy the Camon 15 will automatically get connected with a free SIM card plus 3GB free every month for three months from MTN.

Among upgraded features on the TECNO CAMON 15 is the 48MP AI Quad Camera set-up at the back to give customers more appealing and professional photos.

“Last year we launched a partnership with MTN in an effort to enhance the value of TECNO smartphone offers to our customers,” said Shiva Zhong, the TECNO country director.

“We are here today to continue fulfilling our promise of enabling all Ugandans to experience the best smartphones while using the best internet connectivity in the country.

Tecno Camon 15

“We chose to partner with MTN because we are both customer centric brands and this partnership is for the benefit of both our customers.”

About the TECNO CAMON 15

The new device that has an appealing gradient color design and exquisite textural lines comes with a four rear camera set up; 48MP as the main camera, 2MP for a perfect bokeh effect, 2MP for macro photography and the new TAIVOS AI Lens specially for ultra-clear night shots.

This time, CAMON 15 takes the unprecedented step to start TAIVOS (TECNO artificial intelligence vision optimization solution) to bring you truly ultra-clear night shots.

The Ultra Night Lens makes better edge correction and multi-frame noise reduction, producing more pure and clear night shot.

Reduce over exposure to restore true night scene in all directions, improve the image brightness and dynamic range at the same time, shooting brighter photos in dark environments.

The Camon 15 comes with a bigger battery of 5000mAh to keep customers powered for longer as they enjoy their day to day lives while using the phone.

It has also been installed with 64GB ROM+ 4GB RAM storage space to enable users have all their files, photos, music, movies to mention but a few, in the palm of their hands.

Camon 15 comes in three versions; Camon 15, Camon 15 Air and Camon Premier.

Camon 15 is in three amazing colors of Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple and Dark Jade while Camon 15 Premier is in two colors of Ice Jadeite and Opal White and lastly Camon 15 Air in three colors of Malachite Blue, Ice Lake Blue and Misty Grey.

All these are available countrywide in TECNO branded shops and MTN Service Centres near you.