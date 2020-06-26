The year 2019 was one to remember for Sony Entertainment and Swangz Avenue songstress Vinka (real name Veronica Luggya). She seems ready to take on 2021 with similar vigor and she’s currently in studio compiling an album.

At 26-years-old Vinka is a household name in the music industry which she joined just 3 years ago. Her journey has been somewhat smooth to the eye but she has put in so much work to get to the level she is at.

In the past three years, she has released so many projects and won over several local music lovers’ hearts. It must be remembered that in 2019, she released a song each month, a feat no Ugandan female musician has reached yet.

Since signing to Sony Music Entertainment, however, Vinka has not been the same in terms of music releases. She seems to have hit the brakes and her fans must be yearning for her music.

As Vinka celebrates her 26th birthday today, Swangz Avenue sent her the best wishes and revealed how she is busy in studio compiling a new album. The album is expected to be released late this year and 2021 might be “The Year Of The Boss Manjah”.

We know you are busy working on your album but please take a moment off today and enjoy your birthday. Happy Birthday Vinka the Boss Manjah. Swangz Avenue

