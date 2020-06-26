What Fabiola wants to do as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown is over

As soon as the lockdown is over, everyone will break out and return to their normal lifestyles. Anita Fabiola also has big plans involving her bae Mark Ronald.

Each one of us had plans when the year started but right now, most of those have been ditched in a COVID-19 season where survival comes before convenience.

As we near the end of lockdown, everyone is laying down strategies on how to best to spend their time. With flights still on halt, Fabiola can’t wait to travel out of the country.

The former NBS TV presenter revealed how she dreams of the sun in the Maldives and can’t wait to go back with her boyfriend as soon as the lockdown is over.

Dreaming of the Maldives sun. Babe we’ve got to go back as soon as this is over. Anita Fabiola

Fabiola has been rumored pregnant for Mark Ronald and her tummy seemed bulgy at her recently held birthday party. We await for more of her future plans but a holiday in the Maldives after all this depressing wave is some real plot.

